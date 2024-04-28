‘Phenomenal' ways Kate Middleton makes King Charles likeable

Kate Middleton is praised for normalising King Charles in public eyes.

The Princess of Wales, who once let His Majesty enjoy an honest moment of love and affection with his grandchildren.

In a recent Channel 5 documentary, Kate and The King: A Special Relationship, body language expert Judi James talks about a loved- up moment between the families.

In another occasion, when Kate’s youngest son, Prince Louis was spotted in a photo-op with King Charles, the Princess of Wales tried best to normalise the loving family relationship.

Body language Judi James noted: “You can see from Charles's body language that, he's got George on his knee, looking a little bit awkward [and] looking rather formal, but Kate is allowing Louis to lean forward, and rub his fingers on Charles's face and make Charles look like a normal granddad.

"That is absolutely phenomenal because for a formal picture, how did Kate know that Charles would be happy with that? She clearly did because she's smiling, but she's not doing what most of us would be doing [holding the child back]... she knows that Charles would approve of this, she noted.