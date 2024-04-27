Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan ‘refuse to budge' on ‘Magic Mike' money case

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are still embroiled in a court battle over the 'Magic Mike' money

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan are both eager to break free from their contentious divorce battle.

Channing and Jenna are still not settled on how to divide the lucrative earnings from the Magic Mike empire. The duo separated in 2018 and were declared legally single afterwards.

"It was contentious from the start,” the tipster told Life & Style. "They fought about everything from posting their daughter [Everly, 10] on social media to custody to assets.”

When it comes to the court battle over the money: "They both want to move on. But both also refuse to budge."

Both the 21 Jump Street actor and the Witches of East End star have moved on with other partners following their split. Channing is engaged to Zoe Kravitz while Jenna is pregnant with her and fiancé Steve Kazee’s second child.

"Jenna would love to get this resolved before she walks down the aisle again," the source added, noting that the "has definitely brought on extra stress during what should be a joyful pregnancy."

Channing previously opened up on how the divorce from Jenna affected him, saying, "I was working a lot. I had gotten to work with some of my favorite directors. I had checked boxes that I would never have hoped to dream about. But something just wasn’t quite filling me up. I was sort of kind of just trying not to be bad in movies, instead of being good. And I was kind of going, ‘What’s…’ And it really had nothing to do with my work. It was really about my life.”

“We fought for it for a really long time, even though we both sort of knew that we had sort of grown apart,” Tatum shared. “I think we told ourselves a story when we were young, and we just kept telling ourselves that story, no matter how blatantly life was telling us that we were so different. But when you’re actually parents you really understand differences between the two of you. Because it is screaming at you all day long. How you parent differently, how you look at the world, how you go through the world.”