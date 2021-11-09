T20 World Cup: Pakistan's 'Finisher' Asif Ali voted ICC Player of the Month

Pakistan cricketer Asif Ali.

Pakistani pinch-hitter Asif Ali has been voted as the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Player of the Month for October 2021, after his match-winning performances against New Zealand and Afghanistan a few days ago.

Asif Ali smashed 27 runs from 12 balls in Pakistan's clash with New Zealand, hitting three sixes when they mattered the most.

In Pakistan's next game against Afghanistan, the Men in Green were once again in trouble, struggling against Afghanistan's spin wizard Rashid Khan.

However, in came Asif Ali again, with the team needing 24 runs off 12 balls. Asif did not buckle under pressure, hit the ball with a straight bat and hit four sixes to ensure Pakistan's victory.

In total, he scored 52 runs without defeat across three matches for Pakistan in October at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, scoring at a strike rate of 273.68.

ICC Voting Academy member Irfan Pathan said helping Pakistan win, especially from the "jaws of defeat" is what makes Asif Ali special.

"Although he scored considerably less than other two nominated players, the contribution he made and the pressure situations from where he snatched the victories made all the difference," added Pathan.



From the women's cateogry, Irish skipper Laura Delany bagged the Player of the Month for October award.

Delany shone in Ireland's 3-1 ODI series win over Zimbabwe. The all-rounder impressed with the bat and the ball, scoring 189 runs at 63, and taking four wickets at 27.

Delany posted scores of 88, 35 and 68 in her three innings, scoring at a strike rate of 108.62. In the lone match where she was not required with the bat, she still contributed with the ball, taking 1/22.