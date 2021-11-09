 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
Web Desk

Melissa Benoist shares behind-the-scene pictures from 'Supergirl' series finale

Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

Melissa Benoist shares behind-the-scene pictures from Supergirl series finale

Melissa Benoist on Monday shared multiple behind-the-scene pictures from the shoot of Supergirl series finale. 

The actress is seen busy shooting crucial scenes in the photos posted to her Instagram stories.

Melissa Benoist recently sat for an interview with Entertainment Weekly to discuss her future plans and her experience of playing the superhero.

The actress looked gorgeous on the cover of the magazine which interviewed her earlier this month.

The 33-year-old said, "I definitely felt a different kind of closure when we wrapped on set, very bittersweet. I felt all the emotions you could feel in the last two weeks of shooting that show. But I think once the final episode airs, and I know that I really don't have to go back up to Vancouver to shoot, that's when it'll probably set in," she said while talking about Super Girl.

Check out her pictures below:

