 
sports
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

T20 World Cup: Aggressive England to tackle formidable New Zealand in first semi-final today

By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

England and New Zealand will face each other in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup eyeing to seal a ticket to the final. File photo
England and New Zealand will face each other in the first semifinal of the T20 World Cup eyeing to seal a ticket to the final. File photo

  • The first semifinal of the ICC's Twenty20 World Cup will be played today at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
  • Tournament favourites England will clash with New Zealand. 
  • England have won four out of five Super 12s matches.

England and New Zealand will clash with each other today (Wednesday) in the first semi-final of the ICC T20 World Cup, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Eoin Morgan's England will head into today's Twenty20 World Cup clash as favourites against New Zealand, two years after both sides clashed in a dramatic 50-over final.

England have lost opening batsman Jason Roy and pace bowler Tymal Mills but they sealed a final-four place with four wins in five Super 12 games.

Roy collapsed on the pitch with a calf injury in England's final group match that they lost to South Africa and was later ruled out of the tournament and replaced by James Vince.

The ICCs T20 World Cup trophy.
The ICC's T20 World Cup trophy. 

England's aggressive brand of cricket got them past West Indies, Bangladesh, Australia and Sri Lanka with clinical ease to finish as group leaders ahead of the Aussies.

But the Kiwis are no pushovers and who better than England to appreciate the Black Caps' worth after they needed a super over to edge out Kane Williamson's side when the 2019 ODI World Cup final finished in a tie.

"If England and New Zealand provide a fraction of the drama they did on a glorious afternoon at Lord's in July 2019, then the T20 World Cup might get the spark it desperately craves this week," former England captain Mike Atherton wrote in The Times.

New Zealand matched England's 241 courtesy of Ben Stokes' unbeaten 84 at the end of 50 overs and then their 15 in the super over before England were declared winners on boundary count.

England have reached the final four of the T20 World Cup without star performers Stokes and Jofra Archer and Roy's departure adds to their woes ahead of today's game in Abu Dhabi.

'Magic recipe' 

Jos Buttler hit the tournament's only century in his unbeaten 101 against Sri Lanka and remains second best run-getter behind Pakistan captain Babar Azam (264) with 240 runs.

Chris Woakes leads the pace bowling charge ably supplemented by Chris Jordan while spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali have proved their value with eight and seven wickets each respectively.

Related items

New Zealand have been the perennial underdogs in top events but a runners-up finish in the ODI World Cup and becoming world Test champions after beating India in the final has proved their consistency across formats.

Pace bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee have shared 18 wickets between them to trouble opposition teams with their early strikes.

After losing their opener against Pakistan, Williamson's New Zealand have worked as a well-oiled machine and hammered India in their second game to get the momentum in their favour.

They then brushed aside Scotland, Namibia and Afghanistan to march into the semi-finals but Boult acknowledges his opponents as a well-balanced side.

"Full of match winners. Very well balanced team playing some very good white-ball cricket at the moment. Let's hope we can create a big upset," said Boult, a left-arm quick.

"There has been a good history between the two sides in white-ball cricket. I am sure there are people watching this one with lot of interest."

Boult has a strike rate of 10.7 in this tournament and believes early wickets against an in-form England top-order will be key to success.

"We know the magic recipe that early wickets does put pressure on the oppositions," he said.

"Days it doesn't happen, days it does, but if we could go out there and disturb a very powerful England top-order then I think we will be successful. But it's definitely not going to be easy."

More From Sports:

'Emperor' Babar Azam ready to conquer cricketing world

'Emperor' Babar Azam ready to conquer cricketing world
T20 World Cup: What is Babar Azam doing ahead of Pakistan vs Australia semi final?

T20 World Cup: What is Babar Azam doing ahead of Pakistan vs Australia semi final?
After pullout, England decide to play two additional T20Is in Pakistan next year

After pullout, England decide to play two additional T20Is in Pakistan next year
Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20 series against NZ, KL Rahul named deputy

Rohit Sharma to lead India in T20 series against NZ, KL Rahul named deputy
T20 World Cup: ICC confirms match officials for semi finals

T20 World Cup: ICC confirms match officials for semi finals
WATCH: 'Refreshed', 'recharged' Asif Ali flies kite in leisure time

WATCH: 'Refreshed', 'recharged' Asif Ali flies kite in leisure time
T20 World Cup: Who is Shaniera Akram rooting for in Pakistan vs Australia semi-final?

T20 World Cup: Who is Shaniera Akram rooting for in Pakistan vs Australia semi-final?

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's 'Finisher' Asif Ali voted ICC Player of the Month

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's 'Finisher' Asif Ali voted ICC Player of the Month
T20 World Cup: Taking decisions freely now, says captain Babar Azam

T20 World Cup: Taking decisions freely now, says captain Babar Azam
Asad Umar shares 'life lesson' for youngsters from India's World Cup campaign

Asad Umar shares 'life lesson' for youngsters from India's World Cup campaign
Babar Azam unveils secret of Pakistan team’s success in T20 World Cup

Babar Azam unveils secret of Pakistan team’s success in T20 World Cup
Australia captain admits some players may not be 'comfortable' touring Pakistan next year

Australia captain admits some players may not be 'comfortable' touring Pakistan next year

Latest

view all