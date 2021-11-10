Britney Spears drops bombshell wedding update ahead of crucial conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears gives a MAJOR wedding update ahead of crucial conservatorship hearing

Britney Spears is gearing up for an important week.

The 39-year-old songstress, who is currently waiting for a crucial conservatorship hearing on Friday, is giving fans a major wedding update.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, Britney hinted fans at a step closer to her wedding with beau Sam Asghari, sharing that famous designer Donatella Versace is preparing to customize her wedding gown.

The You Drive Me singer, jokingly captioned her post, "No … this is not my wedding dress bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak …. Have a good night folks."



The 39-year-old singer piqued the interest of her fans who had been anticipating her wedding to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.