 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears drops bombshell wedding update ahead of crucial conservatorship hearing

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

Britney Spears gives a MAJOR wedding update ahead of crucial conservatorship hearing
Britney Spears gives a MAJOR wedding update ahead of crucial conservatorship hearing 

Britney Spears is gearing up for an important week.

The 39-year-old songstress, who is currently waiting for a crucial conservatorship hearing on Friday, is giving fans a major wedding update.

Turning to her Instagram on Wednesday, Britney hinted fans at a step closer to her wedding with beau Sam Asghari, sharing that famous designer Donatella Versace is preparing to customize her wedding gown.

Britney Spears drops bombshell wedding update ahead of crucial conservatorship hearing

The You Drive Me singer, jokingly captioned her post, "No … this is not my wedding dress bahahah !!!! Donatella Versace is making my dress as we speak …. Have a good night folks."

The 39-year-old singer piqued the interest of her fans who had been anticipating her wedding to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari.

More From Entertainment:

Wendy Williams says she's trying her best to return to daytime talk show

Wendy Williams says she's trying her best to return to daytime talk show

Prince Harry says he sent an email to Twitter CEO ahead of US Capitol riot

Prince Harry says he sent an email to Twitter CEO ahead of US Capitol riot
Scott Disick offered 'outrageous' sum of money for upcoming Kardashians show

Scott Disick offered 'outrageous' sum of money for upcoming Kardashians show
Britney Spears shares major wedding update

Britney Spears shares major wedding update

Anchor Brian Williams quits NBC News after 28 years

Anchor Brian Williams quits NBC News after 28 years
Dwayne Johnson lands on Netflix in heist movie 'Red Notice'

Dwayne Johnson lands on Netflix in heist movie 'Red Notice'
Gigi Hadid, Yolanda 'never had an issue' with Zayn Malik's altercation incident

Gigi Hadid, Yolanda 'never had an issue' with Zayn Malik's altercation incident
‘Mona Lisa’ copy goes under the hammer for 210,000 euros in Paris auction

‘Mona Lisa’ copy goes under the hammer for 210,000 euros in Paris auction
Paul Rudd dishes wife's 'adorable' reaction to 'People's Sexiest Man Alive' title

Paul Rudd dishes wife's 'adorable' reaction to 'People's Sexiest Man Alive' title
Meghan Markle once again defends her stance on 'paid leave'

Meghan Markle once again defends her stance on 'paid leave'
Travis Scott's Astroworld concertgoer declared brain dead

Travis Scott's Astroworld concertgoer declared brain dead

Prince William, Kate to move to Windsor to be close to the Queen?

Prince William, Kate to move to Windsor to be close to the Queen?

Latest

view all