 
sports
Thursday Nov 11 2021
By
AFP

Indian man arrested for threatening to rape Virat Kohli's daughter Vamika

By
AFP

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Indian captain Virat Kohli. Photo: file
Indian captain Virat Kohli. Photo: file 
  • Indian police claimed to have arrested a suspect for allegedly threatening to rape Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s minor daughter.
  • The suspect is identified as a software engineer, say Indian police. 
  • The 23-year-old suspect is facing charges of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, defamation and publishing obscene material.

NEW DELHI: Mumbai police Wednesday claimed to have arrested a suspect for allegedly threatening to rape Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s 10-month-old daughter.

The suspect, who is identified as a software engineer, had allegedly been threatening to rape Indian skipper Virat Kohli’s minor daughter since Pakistan had inflicted a humiliating defeat on its arch-rival India in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Related items

Indian cricketers have faced a barrage of online hate and threats after crashing out of the Twenty20 international tournament.

Police said investigators from the Mumbai Police Cyber Cell arrested Akubathini Ramnagesh after his tweet targeting the cricketer's 10-month-old daughter went viral.

The 23-year-old suspect is facing charges of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, defamation and publishing obscene material.

“He has been detained and is being brought to Mumbai,” a police officer told AFP.

Kohli is married to Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma and the couple welcomed their first child in January.

Ramnagesh is alleged to have issued the threats from his Twitter account following India's first-ever World Cup defeat to Pakistan in the opening game of the tournament on October 24.

The humiliating, 10-wicket loss prompted trolling of the Indian team, including the side's only Muslim player, Mohammed Shami, who was subjected to a storm of social media abuse.

Several former cricketers and Shami's teammates, including Kohli, denounced the hateful outpouring against the bowler.

More From Sports:

Women's PSL on the cards, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja says

Women's PSL on the cards, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja says
Pakistan vs Australia: Brian Lara, Mike Atherton back Babar Azam XI to win semi-final

Pakistan vs Australia: Brian Lara, Mike Atherton back Babar Azam XI to win semi-final
Give Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik injections, drips, Shoaib Akhtar advises PCB

Give Mohammad Rizwan and Shoaib Malik injections, drips, Shoaib Akhtar advises PCB
Pakistan vs Australia: Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik likely to play today, says team manager

Pakistan vs Australia: Mohammad Rizwan, Shoaib Malik likely to play today, says team manager
T20 World Cup: Imad, Haris share trivia on Pakistan with Australian players

T20 World Cup: Imad, Haris share trivia on Pakistan with Australian players
T20 World Cup: Pakistan ready to face Australia in second semi-final today

T20 World Cup: Pakistan ready to face Australia in second semi-final today
Mitchell says 'awesome' to see Kiwis in T20 World Cup final

Mitchell says 'awesome' to see Kiwis in T20 World Cup final
'Devastated' Morgan says Neesham made difference in semi-final thriller

'Devastated' Morgan says Neesham made difference in semi-final thriller
Former Afghan all-rounder Ashraf appointed new cricket chief

Former Afghan all-rounder Ashraf appointed new cricket chief
Is Australian batter Glenn Maxwell missing Pakistan tour to wed Indian fiancée?

Is Australian batter Glenn Maxwell missing Pakistan tour to wed Indian fiancée?
T20 World Cup: Sarfaraz, Haider might replace Malik, Rizwan for Australia semi final, say sources

T20 World Cup: Sarfaraz, Haider might replace Malik, Rizwan for Australia semi final, say sources
Eng vs NZ: Meme fest on Twitter as New Zealand, England lock horns in race to final

Eng vs NZ: Meme fest on Twitter as New Zealand, England lock horns in race to final

Latest

view all