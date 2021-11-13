 
entertainment
Web Desk

Tom Holland gets candid about essaying challenging role of Spiderman

Web Desk

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

The actor said he would call his experience of being the superhero 'tough and taxing'

Tom Holland touched upon the arduous task of essaying the role of Spiderman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor said he would call his experience of being the superhero 'tough and taxing.'

During his interview with Total Film, via Comic Book, Holland mentioned the "ramifications of public scrutiny" that one has to deal with if they're a public figure.

"It's absolutely huge. Every time you walk outside that door, you're representing Spider-Man. It's tough. It's taxing sometimes," Holland began, adding that at times, he might have the urge to "get wasted" at a pub but wouldn't be able to take carefree decisions due to the superhero he represents.

The star then went on to offer help to anyone who plans to replace him as Spider-Man.

"When they cast the young kid in Spider-Man to replace me, whether it's next year or in five years, I'll take it upon myself to teach them about the responsibilities of being Spider-Man," Holland revealed.

Meanwhile, Holland's Spider-Man: No Way Home is slated to release on December 17.

