Sunday Nov 14 2021
Kim Kardashian pokes fun at third divorce: ‘Haven’t figured it out yet’

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Kim Kardashian recently left friends in rib-tickling laughter with her jab at her own failed marriages during Simon Huck’s engagement party.

The entire moment was captured by one of the event’s attendees Derek Blasberg. He even shared the footage to his Instagram Stories.

There the singer joked, "I was a little bit confused because I haven't really figured out this marriage thing myself, so I don't know what kind of advice ... I'm gonna give to you guys tonight."

For those unversed, Kim has had three marriages over the course of her lifetime, to Damon Thomas (2000-2004), to Kris Humphries (August 2011 – Ocotber 2011), and to Kanye West (2014 – 2021).

