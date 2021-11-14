 
Sunday Nov 14 2021
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for ‘upstaging’ the Queen: report

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently got called out for trying to allegedly ‘upstage’ Queen Elizabeth with their Remembrance Day entrance.

The Mirror’s royal editor made this claim while speaking on the Pod Save the Queen podcast.

There he was quoted saying, “Perhaps they shouldn’t have been in the photos. If you’d just had their backs and another picture of the wreath they’d laid, I think that would have been appropriate.”

“It’s just, I think, the criticism labelled at them, saying that once again had been made about themselves is a case to answer, unfortunately.”

Before concluding he added, "Because I was just shocked at the number of photographs that were then put out to the world’s media.”

