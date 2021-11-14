 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Web Desk

'You're a superstar': Lady Gaga congratulates Britney Spears on conservatorship termination

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Youre a superstar: Lady Gaga congratulates Britney Spears on conservatorship termination
'You're a superstar': Lady Gaga congratulates Britney Spears on conservatorship termination

American singer Lady Gaga is marking the termination of Britney Spears' 13-year long conservatorship with a special message.

Turning to her Instagram on Saturday, the House of Gucci star penned an emotional note for the 39-year-old pop star and shared that she 'couldn't be more happy' for the achieved milestone.

"I have loved Britney Spears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength—she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn't be more happy for you today," began Gaga, sharing a photo of herself and Britney from an award show.

She continued," You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today," Gaga wrote in the caption. "You're a superstar and a super-human being. I LOVE YOU."

Take a look:



More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian takes a jibe at her 'failed marriages' for Paris Hilton wedding toast

Kim Kardashian takes a jibe at her 'failed marriages' for Paris Hilton wedding toast
Taylor Lautner engaged to beau Taylor Dome: 'All of my wishes came true'

Taylor Lautner engaged to beau Taylor Dome: 'All of my wishes came true'
Royal family can sue Netflix over ‘The Crown’, claim lawyers

Royal family can sue Netflix over ‘The Crown’, claim lawyers

What's next for Britney Spears? Check Instagram

What's next for Britney Spears? Check Instagram
Prince Harry sought out Princess Diana’s psychic to ask about her tragic end

Prince Harry sought out Princess Diana’s psychic to ask about her tragic end
Camilla ‘frustrated’ by false myths surrounding Prince Charles: report

Camilla ‘frustrated’ by false myths surrounding Prince Charles: report
Samantha Markle sues Meghan Markle over defamation, privacy infringement

Samantha Markle sues Meghan Markle over defamation, privacy infringement
Prince William ‘would blame’ Duchess Camilla for ‘the hurt she caused’: report

Prince William ‘would blame’ Duchess Camilla for ‘the hurt she caused’: report
Meghan Markle ‘uncomfortable truths’ laid bare: report

Meghan Markle ‘uncomfortable truths’ laid bare: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for ‘upstaging’ the Queen: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle slammed for ‘upstaging’ the Queen: report
Lady Gaga shares emotional tribute to Britney Spears: ‘You’re free!’

Lady Gaga shares emotional tribute to Britney Spears: ‘You’re free!’
Twilight’s Taylor Lautner unveils engagement to Tay Dome

Twilight’s Taylor Lautner unveils engagement to Tay Dome

Latest

view all