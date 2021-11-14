Aus vs NZ: Australia win toss, choose to field first

Sunday Nov 14, 2021
Australia and New Zealand are all set to lock horns for the much-awaited Men's T20 Final match today (Sunday), which is taking place in Dubai. Australia has won the toss and decided to field first.
The two teams had played a match together only once before in the T20 World Cup history when New Zealand defeated Australia by 8 runs in India.
Neither Australia nor New Zealand have won the T20 tournament before, so whoever wins today will lift the T20 trophy for the very first time.
Australia:: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c.), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult