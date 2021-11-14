Aus vs NZ: Australia win toss, choose to field first

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson (L) and Aussie skipper Aaron Finch. — ICC

Australia and New Zealand are all set to lock horns for the much-awaited Men's T20 Final match today (Sunday), which is taking place in Dubai. Australia has won the toss and decided to field first.

The two teams had played a match together only once before in the T20 World Cup history when New Zealand defeated Australia by 8 runs in India.

Neither Australia nor New Zealand have won the T20 tournament before, so whoever wins today will lift the T20 trophy for the very first time.

Playing IX

Australia:: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c.), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult