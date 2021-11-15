Pakistan records less than 300 daily coronavirus cases for third consecutive day

There have been 1,279,876 infections and 28,612 coronavirus-related deaths reported in Pakistan since the pandemic began. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported less than 300 fresh cases of coronavirus in a single day for the third consecutive day Monday morning, data from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed.

As per NCOC's stats, six people lost their lives to the virus in the last 24 hours, while 240 fresh COVID-19 infections were recorded after 32,466 tests were taken.

Meanwhile, Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 1% for the third consecutive day as well at 0.73%.

In the last month, Pakistan has consistently reported a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 2% and less than 1,000 daily infections. Hospitalisations and the daily death count have also dropped, indicating an overall improvement in the COVID-19 situation in Pakistan.

COVID-19 infections are decreasing in Pakistan, with 417 new infections reported on average each day. That’s 7% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

There have been 1,279,876 infections and 28,612 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the country since the pandemic began.

Pakistan has administered at least 118,333,360 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 27.3% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 1,053,302 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 42 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.