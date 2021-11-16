 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
By
Web Desk

Halle Berry sheds light on reasons for directorial debut in ‘Bruised’

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Halle Berry sheds light on reasons for directorial debut in ‘Bruised’
Halle Berry sheds light on reasons for directorial debut in ‘Bruised’

Actor Halle Berry recently shed some light on the real reason she decided to make a directorial debut with the film Bruised.

Berry weighed in on it all while speaking to People magazine and she was also quoted saying,

“I was told a long time ago that if you're going to direct a story and be a filmmaker, especially your first movie, you best make it about something that you love and something you intrinsically understand.”

She also went on to add, "And I love the fight game. I understand this world and I understand what it is to be a woman fighting to survive."

"I know what it's like to make mistakes and want another chance. I know what it's like to hope for redemption and ask for forgiveness. These are all things that I understand very, very deeply. And those are the themes of this movie."

More From Entertainment:

Britney Spears celebrates ‘freedom’ with first-ever night out

Britney Spears celebrates ‘freedom’ with first-ever night out
Taylor Swift kicks off ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ by crashing a wedding

Taylor Swift kicks off ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ by crashing a wedding
Adele shares anguish over people’s reaction to her weight loss

Adele shares anguish over people’s reaction to her weight loss
Anushka Sharma wishes happy birthday to Sania Mirza

Anushka Sharma wishes happy birthday to Sania Mirza
Dwayne Johnson over the moon after Red Notice's 'biggest opening day' on Netflix

Dwayne Johnson over the moon after Red Notice's 'biggest opening day' on Netflix
Adele says ex-husband Simon Konecki 'saved my life'

Adele says ex-husband Simon Konecki 'saved my life'
Queen faces calls to withdraw from royal duties after health concerns

Queen faces calls to withdraw from royal duties after health concerns

Cardi B calls out trolls, ‘There’s no such thing as bad hair’

Cardi B calls out trolls, ‘There’s no such thing as bad hair’
Rust film worker dodges arm amputation after getting spider bite on set

Rust film worker dodges arm amputation after getting spider bite on set
Palace 'carefully calculating' Queen's Platinum Jubilee plans amid health concerns

Palace 'carefully calculating' Queen's Platinum Jubilee plans amid health concerns
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 'mourned loss of life' after welcoming first child

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley 'mourned loss of life' after welcoming first child
Ayesha Omar sends love to newly-wed Paris Hilton, star responds

Ayesha Omar sends love to newly-wed Paris Hilton, star responds

Latest

view all