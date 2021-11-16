Halle Berry sheds light on reasons for directorial debut in ‘Bruised’

Actor Halle Berry recently shed some light on the real reason she decided to make a directorial debut with the film Bruised.

Berry weighed in on it all while speaking to People magazine and she was also quoted saying,

“I was told a long time ago that if you're going to direct a story and be a filmmaker, especially your first movie, you best make it about something that you love and something you intrinsically understand.”

She also went on to add, "And I love the fight game. I understand this world and I understand what it is to be a woman fighting to survive."

"I know what it's like to make mistakes and want another chance. I know what it's like to hope for redemption and ask for forgiveness. These are all things that I understand very, very deeply. And those are the themes of this movie."