Tuesday Nov 16 2021
Karachi gets anti-riot force to deal with violent protests

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Photo: file  
  • The anti-riot force comprises 500 personnel of the Sindh Police Security Division and the Special Security Unit (SSU).  
  • The force will deal with riots and other law and order situations created by miscreants in the metropolis. 
  • It would stay alert round the clock to respond to any hostile situation, says DIG Ahmed.

KARACHI: In a bid to deal with riots and other law and order situations in Karachi, an anti-riot force comprising 500 personnel of the Sindh Police Security Division and the Special Security Unit (SSU) has been established for the metropolis.

A spokesperson for the Security Division said that the purpose of the force, which has been formed on the directives of Karachi’s additional inspector general of police and DIG Security and Emergency Services Division Maqsood, is to deal with riots and other law and order situations created by miscreants in the city.

The decision was made at a meeting presided over by the additional IGP. The force would assist the local police and other law enforcement agencies in emergency situations.

DIG Ahmed said the anti-riot force comprised well-trained SSU commandos and personnel of the Security Division and was equipped with the latest anti-riot gadgets. 

It would stay alert round the clock to respond to any hostile situation, he said, adding that it was also capable of foiling nefarious plots of miscreants.

