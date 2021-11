A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters/File

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp has released a beta version for Android — the 2.21.24.3 update — which doesn’t bring new features, but there is a very small, but interesting, change for the group icon, WABetaInfo reported.

In the new update, the icon has been changed from a group of three people to two.

— WABetainfo

The old icon will be used for "Communities" — a feature that is yet to be rolled out.

The new icon is already visible for beta testers.