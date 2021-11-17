Bill on electronic voting machines deferred

File photo of a sample Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

ISLAMABAD: The PTI government on Wednesday deferred voting on a bill related to the introduction of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the electoral process, noting that the Opposition wanted to discuss the matter before voting on the matter.

The bill was part of the government’s heavy legislative agenda for today’s joint session.

As soon as National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser handed over the microphone to Parliamentary Affairs Adviser Babar Awan, the Opposition started making noise.

Amid the ruckus, Awan requested the NA Speaker to postpone voting on the bill on EVMs, noting that since the Opposition wanted to talk to the Speaker on the matter, it ought to be deferred.

Other parliamentarians, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif, former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari were present for the joint sitting of the two house of Parliament.



‘Evil and vicious machines’

During his address, PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif slammed the government for bulldozing the legislative process and called electronic voting machines "evil, vicious machines".

"I have received your letter. We have carefully considered your letter and given you the full answer. I commend the opposition members for not coming under government pressure," he told the Speaker.



Shehbaz said that the government and its allies want to bulldoze the bills and said the government was not being sincere in creating a consensus on electoral reforms.