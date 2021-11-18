HBL retains PSL title sponsorship for another four years

Photo showing the logo of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

LAHORE: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has won the title sponsorship rights of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for another four-year cycle, starting from 2022.

The HBL retained the title sponsorship of the PCB’s pinnacle tournament till 2025. The bank earned title sponsorship rights following a public tender process in which seven interested parties had collected the bid documents.

Congratulating the HBL, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “I am delighted that the HBL have further strengthened their bond and relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board by committing to support the Pakistan Super League for another four years. Reality is that HBL, in fact, have been investing in the future stars of Pakistan cricket through PSL for which we are eternally grateful.”



“Their decision to continue the partnership is also a validation and endorsement of the brand and product the HBL PSL has become, thanks to the untiring efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board staff and our valued franchises,” he added.

Ramiz Raja said that both the PCB and franchises, with the patronage of HBL, have worked tirelessly to make the league glamorous, entertaining and exciting for the fans as well as the shortest format specialists who were keen to feature in it.

Speaking on the occasion, HBL Chief Operating Officer Sagheer Mufti said, “HBL is pleased to renew its commitment to Pakistan’s largest sporting platform, Pakistan Super League (PSL) for a further four years.”

“This will mark HBL’s support for this national initiative for 10 years, since its inception in 2016. HBL remains committed to playing its part in promoting Pakistan and cricket,” he added.