 
sports
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Web Desk

HBL retains PSL title sponsorship for another four years

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Photo showing the logo of Pakistan Super League (PSL).
Photo showing the logo of Pakistan Super League (PSL).
  • Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has won the title sponsorship rights of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for another four-year cycle.
  • HBL earns title sponsorship rights following a public tender process in which seven interested parties had collected the bid documents.
  • Ramiz Raja says both the PCB and franchises have worked tirelessly to make the league glamorous, entertaining and exciting for the fans.

LAHORE: Habib Bank Limited (HBL) has won the title sponsorship rights of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for another four-year cycle, starting from 2022.

The HBL retained the title sponsorship of the PCB’s pinnacle tournament till 2025. The bank earned title sponsorship rights following a public tender process in which seven interested parties had collected the bid documents.

Related items

Congratulating the HBL, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja said, “I am delighted that the HBL have further strengthened their bond and relationship with the Pakistan Cricket Board by committing to support the Pakistan Super League for another four years. Reality is that HBL, in fact, have been investing in the future stars of Pakistan cricket through PSL for which we are eternally grateful.”

“Their decision to continue the partnership is also a validation and endorsement of the brand and product the HBL PSL has become, thanks to the untiring efforts of the Pakistan Cricket Board staff and our valued franchises,” he added.

Ramiz Raja said that both the PCB and franchises, with the patronage of HBL, have worked tirelessly to make the league glamorous, entertaining and exciting for the fans as well as the shortest format specialists who were keen to feature in it.

Speaking on the occasion, HBL Chief Operating Officer Sagheer Mufti said, “HBL is pleased to renew its commitment to Pakistan’s largest sporting platform, Pakistan Super League (PSL) for a further four years.”

“This will mark HBL’s support for this national initiative for 10 years, since its inception in 2016. HBL remains committed to playing its part in promoting Pakistan and cricket,” he added. 

More From Sports:

'Back again': Babar Azam shares practice session shots ahead of game against Bangladesh

'Back again': Babar Azam shares practice session shots ahead of game against Bangladesh
Pak vs BD: PCB announces squad for first T20 against Bangladesh

Pak vs BD: PCB announces squad for first T20 against Bangladesh
Former Pakistan-born Yorkshire cricketer predicts 'floodgates' will open in cricket racism crisis

Former Pakistan-born Yorkshire cricketer predicts 'floodgates' will open in cricket racism crisis
There will be no pullouts from Champions Trophy 2025: Ramiz Raja

There will be no pullouts from Champions Trophy 2025: Ramiz Raja
ICC announces Shaheen Afridi's spell in India clash as 'Play of the Tournment'

ICC announces Shaheen Afridi's spell in India clash as 'Play of the Tournment'
Will India travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025?

Will India travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025?
PCB seeks permission from Bangladesh to hoist Pakistan flag during practice

PCB seeks permission from Bangladesh to hoist Pakistan flag during practice
Rizwan high praise for 'incredible' sketch by young boy

Rizwan high praise for 'incredible' sketch by young boy
Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik sit down for a meal in Dubai

Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik sit down for a meal in Dubai
Cricketers congratulate Pakistan for securing hosting rights of Champions Trophy 2025

Cricketers congratulate Pakistan for securing hosting rights of Champions Trophy 2025
Shoaib Akhtar reveals what 'problems' he has with Shahid Afridi

Shoaib Akhtar reveals what 'problems' he has with Shahid Afridi
Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh rest Mushfiqur for T20 series against Pakistan

Pak vs Ban: Bangladesh rest Mushfiqur for T20 series against Pakistan

Latest

view all