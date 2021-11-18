Queen Elizabeth congratulates Sir Brendan Foster

British Queen Elizabeth II has congratulated former athlete Sir Brendan Foster for his knighthood.



The Buckingham Palace shared a sweet photo of Sir Brendan Foster, receiving his knighthood from Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, to congratulate him.

In her message via Twitter, the Queen congratulated the veteran track runner.

“Congratulations Sir Brendan Foster!,” it was tweeted from the royal family on its official Twitter handle.

The Olympic medal winning long-distance runner, commentator and Great North Run founder, on Wednesday received his Knighthood from The Princess Royal – who was on @TeamGB with Sir Brendan in 1976 at the Montreal Olympics.

Princess Anne knighted Brendan Foster, 45 years after they were in the same Olympics team together.

Earlier, receiving the royal accolade at Windsor Castle, Brendan Foster, 73 said it was a 'real honour' for him.