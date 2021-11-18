 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth congratulates Sir Brendan Foster

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Queen Elizabeth congratulates Sir Brendan Foster
Queen Elizabeth congratulates Sir Brendan Foster

British Queen Elizabeth II has congratulated former athlete Sir Brendan Foster for his knighthood.

The Buckingham Palace shared a sweet photo of Sir Brendan Foster, receiving his knighthood from Princess Anne, the Princess Royal, to congratulate him.

In her message via Twitter, the Queen congratulated the veteran track runner.

“Congratulations Sir Brendan Foster!,” it was tweeted from the royal family on its official Twitter handle.

The Olympic medal winning long-distance runner, commentator and Great North Run founder, on Wednesday received his Knighthood from The Princess Royal – who was on @TeamGB with Sir Brendan in 1976 at the Montreal Olympics.

Princess Anne knighted Brendan Foster, 45 years after they were in the same Olympics team together.

Earlier, receiving the royal accolade at Windsor Castle, Brendan Foster, 73 said it was a 'real honour' for him.

More From Entertainment:

Ellen DeGeneres pokes fun at Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' TV appearance in viral clip

Ellen DeGeneres pokes fun at Meghan Markle's 'Deal or No Deal' TV appearance in viral clip
Camila-Shawn breakup: Recalling the sensual song that sparked duo's romance

Camila-Shawn breakup: Recalling the sensual song that sparked duo's romance
Adele gives John Mayer life advice post divorce

Adele gives John Mayer life advice post divorce

Pink reveals ordeal of 'brutal' hip surgery in heart-wrenching Instagram post

Pink reveals ordeal of 'brutal' hip surgery in heart-wrenching Instagram post
Tom Holland reveals about struggles with sleep paralysis

Tom Holland reveals about struggles with sleep paralysis
Taylor Swift drops sadder version of ‘All Too Well’

Taylor Swift drops sadder version of ‘All Too Well’
Travis Barker unveils fiancée Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday gift

Travis Barker unveils fiancée Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday gift
'Rust' script never called for Baldwin gun to be fired, lawsuit alleges

'Rust' script never called for Baldwin gun to be fired, lawsuit alleges
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson confirm their relationship?

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson confirm their relationship?
Bradley Cooper clears air about his romance with Lady Gaga

Bradley Cooper clears air about his romance with Lady Gaga

US rapper Young Dolph shot dead at cookie shop

US rapper Young Dolph shot dead at cookie shop
Queen Elizabeth’s appearances in the last month

Queen Elizabeth’s appearances in the last month

Latest

view all