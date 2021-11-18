Batting coach Matthew Hayden pens heartwarming note for Pakistan team

Australian great Matthew Hayden pose with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan after the duo outplayed India during their clash in T20 World Cup on October 24. — Instagram/@haydos359

While Pakistan had to exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after a heartbreaking defeat against Australia in a semi-final clash, the Men in Green have won hearts across the world.



The latest in the list of people missing the squad after the end of the tournament is Matthew Hayden — who was Pakistan’s batting consultant for the tournament.

Hayden posted a heartwarming note on Twitter in the national language, Urdu, for the Pakistan cricket team, who are in Dhaka for the series against Bangladesh.

“Assalamualaikum Pakistan! I am completing my isolation at the quarantine centre in Brisbane but my heart is connected with all the players and sports staff of the Pakistan cricket team in Dhaka,” the Australian great wrote.



“All my best wishes are with the Pakistan cricket team. Come on boys! Make your mark. Pakistan Zindabad!”

During the T20 World Cup Hayden had praised the national cricket team’s dressing room culture, saying he had never seen a "more disciplined and humble approach to winning".

The former Australian cricketer said that being in a Pakistani dressing room is also a "phenomenal” cultural experience for him.

He said that the whole culture of the Pakistan team’s dressing room is underpinned by a fantastic sense of spirituality and spirit, something that you'll never see in the Australian dressing room.