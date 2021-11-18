 
sports
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Web Desk

Batting coach Matthew Hayden pens heartwarming note for Pakistan team

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Australian great Matthew Hayden pose with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan after the duo outplayed India during their clash in T20 World Cup on October 24. — Instagram/@haydos359
Australian great Matthew Hayden pose with Pakistan skipper Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan after the duo outplayed India during their clash in T20 World Cup on October 24. — Instagram/@haydos359

While Pakistan had to exit from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after a heartbreaking defeat against Australia in a semi-final clash, the Men in Green have won hearts across the world.

The latest in the list of people missing the squad after the end of the tournament is Matthew Hayden — who was Pakistan’s batting consultant for the tournament.

Hayden posted a heartwarming note on Twitter in the national language, Urdu, for the Pakistan cricket team, who are in Dhaka for the series against Bangladesh.

Related items

“Assalamualaikum Pakistan! I am completing my isolation at the quarantine centre in Brisbane but my heart is connected with all the players and sports staff of the Pakistan cricket team in Dhaka,” the Australian great wrote.

“All my best wishes are with the Pakistan cricket team. Come on boys! Make your mark. Pakistan Zindabad!”

During the T20 World Cup Hayden had praised the national cricket team’s dressing room culture, saying he had never seen a "more disciplined and humble approach to winning".

The former Australian cricketer said that being in a Pakistani dressing room is also a "phenomenal” cultural experience for him.

He said that the whole culture of the Pakistan team’s dressing room is underpinned by a fantastic sense of spirituality and spirit, something that you'll never see in the Australian dressing room.

More From Sports:

Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam intent on keeping up T20 World Cup momentum in Bangladesh series

Pak vs Ban: Babar Azam intent on keeping up T20 World Cup momentum in Bangladesh series
HBL retains PSL title sponsorship for another four years

HBL retains PSL title sponsorship for another four years
'Back again': Babar Azam shares practice session shots ahead of game against Bangladesh

'Back again': Babar Azam shares practice session shots ahead of game against Bangladesh
Pak vs BD: PCB announces squad for first T20 against Bangladesh

Pak vs BD: PCB announces squad for first T20 against Bangladesh
Former Pakistan-born Yorkshire cricketer predicts 'floodgates' will open in cricket racism crisis

Former Pakistan-born Yorkshire cricketer predicts 'floodgates' will open in cricket racism crisis
There will be no pullouts from Champions Trophy 2025: Ramiz Raja

There will be no pullouts from Champions Trophy 2025: Ramiz Raja
ICC announces Shaheen Afridi's spell in India clash as 'Play of the Tournment'

ICC announces Shaheen Afridi's spell in India clash as 'Play of the Tournment'
Will India travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025?

Will India travel to Pakistan for Champions Trophy 2025?
PCB seeks permission from Bangladesh to hoist Pakistan flag during practice

PCB seeks permission from Bangladesh to hoist Pakistan flag during practice
Rizwan high praise for 'incredible' sketch by young boy

Rizwan high praise for 'incredible' sketch by young boy
Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik sit down for a meal in Dubai

Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Chris Gayle, Shoaib Malik sit down for a meal in Dubai
Cricketers congratulate Pakistan for securing hosting rights of Champions Trophy 2025

Cricketers congratulate Pakistan for securing hosting rights of Champions Trophy 2025

Latest

view all