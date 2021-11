A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters/File

In a recent version update, WhatsApp has brought a minor change in chat stickers, WABetainfo reported Thursday.



“In particular, stickers look bigger now in the chat conversation,” the WhatsApp news tracker said.

The feature has been enabled with the latest WhatsApp Desktop beta 2.2146.4 update.