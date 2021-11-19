 
entertainment
Friday Nov 19 2021
By
Reuters

Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon, others invest in Spanx

By
Reuters

Friday Nov 19, 2021

Oprah Winfrey was a big reason for Spanxs early success/File image
Oprah Winfrey was a big reason for Spanx's early success/File image 

Celebrities Oprah Winfrey and Reese Witherspoon as well as Bumble founder Whitney Wolfe Herd have invested in Spanx, the shapewear maker said, as it completed a majority stake sale valuing the company at $1.2 billion to investment firm Blackstone Inc.

Other new investors included female-founded investment funds G9 Ventures and Able Partners, Spanx said on Thursday.

"Oprah was a big reason for Spanx's early success when she named it one of her iconic 'Favorite Things' in 2000," founder Sara Blakely, who now serves as its executive chairwoman, said in a statement.

Blackstone has plans to expand Spanx globally and help it strengthen its online business. It has previously invested in Herd's online dating app Bumble and Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine media firm, among other female-led businesses.

According to New York Times, Spanx, founded more than 20 years ago, has become synonymous with the foundation garments it sells.

Winfrey helped put the brand on the map in its early days when in 2000 she named Spanx her favourite product of the year. (Blakely, Spanx’s founder, said Winfrey had earlier validated her business idea.

More From Entertainment:

Camila Cabello steps out for first time since Shawn Mendes breakup, goes horse back riding

Camila Cabello steps out for first time since Shawn Mendes breakup, goes horse back riding
Adele’s much-awaited album ‘30’ officially released

Adele’s much-awaited album ‘30’ officially released
Jennifer Aniston bids adieu to 'The Morning Show' family: 'Goodbye for now'

Jennifer Aniston bids adieu to 'The Morning Show' family: 'Goodbye for now'
Kate Middleton repeats green dress from 2019 Pakistan visit at Royal Variety Performance

Kate Middleton repeats green dress from 2019 Pakistan visit at Royal Variety Performance
Britney Spears looking for wedding venues ahead of marrying Sam Asghari

Britney Spears looking for wedding venues ahead of marrying Sam Asghari
Kim Kardashian helps Afghan female footballers

Kim Kardashian helps Afghan female footballers
‘Oldest’ jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco

‘Oldest’ jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco
Kristen Stewart unfazed about winning an Oscar for Princess Diana portrayal

Kristen Stewart unfazed about winning an Oscar for Princess Diana portrayal

Blake Shelton recalls saying his vows to Gwen Stefani during enchanting ceremony

Blake Shelton recalls saying his vows to Gwen Stefani during enchanting ceremony

Insider spills Shawn Mendes initiated devastating split from Camila Cabello

Insider spills Shawn Mendes initiated devastating split from Camila Cabello
Helen Mirren to be honoured with SAG lifetime award

Helen Mirren to be honoured with SAG lifetime award

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson are officially dating: Insider

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson are officially dating: Insider

Latest

view all