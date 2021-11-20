 
Lizzo addresses thoughts on the body positivity movement

Award-winning singer and songwriter Lizzo recently sat down for a chat and addressed her real feelings regarding being branded an advocate for body positivity.

The songwriter shed light on her thought process while speaking to Essence Magazine and started off by admitting, “It’s exhausting.”

Lizzo also went on to admit that she feels the idea of positive or negative connotations to self-image create a not-so-normal viewpoint on the matter.

“And that’s the point. I don’t want to talk about this anymore. We should be neutral about bodies,” she admitted.

This is not the first time Lizzo has been vocal about her thoughts. In a 2020 interview with Vogue, she also admitted, “I want to normalize my body. And not just be like, ‘Ooh, look at this cool movement. Being fat is body-positive.’”

“No, being fat is normal. I think now, I owe it to the people who started this to not just stop here. We have to make people uncomfortable again so that we can continue to change. Change is always uncomfortable, right?”

