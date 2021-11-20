 
Kevin Hart is not pleased about Paul Rudd being titled ‘sexiest man alive’

American actor Kevin Hart is not too pleased about fellow star Paul Rudd being titled the ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ this year.

The Jumanji actor quipped to Page Six during an interview that there seemed to be no reason for the Ant-Man actor to be receiving the coveted title.

“It’s no reason why I shouldn’t have it. 2022 is a new year. It’s a new me. And I think it’s all about the sexy. I will get People’s Sexiest Man Alive. You can bet your [expletive] on that,” he shared.

“Paul Rudd, you got lucky. You know, you’re welcome. I did my campaign in Thailand. I think that’s the problem. Like I didn’t do it in the States. So I think in Thailand I’m definitely the Sexiest Man Alive. I did it in the wrong environment, so I’ll switch it up and I’ll make sure it’s in the States next time,” he said.

Furthermore, speaking about his career, Hart said: “I think in a career it’s about doing the things that best serve you, your happiness, your wants, your needs. And in this case, it’s about progression. I’m just showing that I’ve gotten better. I’m showing that I’m capable of so much more.”

