 ‘Easy on Me’: Adele’s album breaks Spotify records 

Saturday Nov 20 2021
Saturday Nov 20, 2021

Adele’s eagerly awaited album has crossed six million streams on Spotify since it dropped on Friday and has been trending on social media platforms.

According to Spotify Charts, the song has already become the top spot for global songs, ahead of All Too Well by Taylor Swift and STAY from The Kid LAROI and Justin Bieber.

The album 30 features 12 tracks and the first single from the album, Easy on Me, depicts her inner feelings of going through the trauma of divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

The England- born singer’s album features deep ballads and that is exactly what she is known for. Interestingly, her official YouTube videos have combined more than 169 million views.

One fan wrote, "30 might be my favorite Adele album omg, I’ve been listening to this album ALL DAY".


