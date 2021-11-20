 
sports
Saturday Nov 20 2021
Pak vs Ban: Shadab Khan responds to ‘old age’ jibe by Babar Azam

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

Shadab Khan (L) celebrates with teammate Babar Azam during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and South Africa at Lords Cricket Ground in London on Sunday. — AFP/File
Shadab Khan (L) celebrates with teammate Babar Azam during the 2019 Cricket World Cup group stage match between Pakistan and South Africa at Lord's Cricket Ground in London on Sunday. — AFP/File

Following Pakistan’s victory against Bangladesh by eight wickets in the second T20 International to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series in Dhaka, vice-captain Shadab Khan attributed the win to team effort.

“Another team effort for that victory,” he wrote on Twitter.

However, the all-rounder did not stop here. Taking a jibe at skipper Babar Azam’s earlier remarks, the player shared a blurred image of his phenomenal catch during the first innings.

Aur ek zaruri baat: Budha nahi hua abhi mai @babarazam258 [One more important point, I am not old yet],” he stated.

Seems like Khan had not forgotten his skipper's remarks during the ICC T20 World Cup warm-up match against West Indies.

During the match, there was some light-hearted banter on the ground between the Pakistani fielders as the West Indies innings began their innings. 

After Khan had missed a catch, the skipper in a friendly manner, had pointed out his lack of agility and said, ”Budday ho gaye ho, jawani vich tera run out si [You’ve gotten old; it would have been a wicket if you were young].


