Saturday Nov 20 2021
Khalid Hameed Farooqi

Protest in Brussels strongly condemns Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

Khalid Hameed Farooqi

Saturday Nov 20, 2021

Protesters hold placards in from of central offices of European institutions in Brussels. — YouTube/GeoNews
  • Protesters in Brussels call for and end to Indian atrocities in IOJK.
  • Protest held in front of central offices of European institutions.
  • Continuous killing of civilians a strongly condemnable act, protesters say.

BRUSSELS: A sit-in was staged in Belgium's capital against Indian brutalities, especially the recent cold-blooded murders of two civilians in occupied Kashmir.

The protest was organised by Kashmir Council Europe (KC-EU) in front of the central offices of European institutions including the EU External Action Service and the European Commission.

Participants of the protest were holding pictures of the family members of the victims who were targeted in extrajudicial killings by Indian occupation forces.

The protesters also raised placards, which had slogans in favour of the people of Kashmir and against Indian atrocities in the occupied territory.

On the occasion, Chairman Kashmir Council EU Ali Raza Syed said we strongly condemn violations of human rights, including killings of civilians in the Indian-occupied land.

Chairman KC-EU said a doctor and three traders were killed in a recent cold-blooded murder in the Hyderpora area of Srinagar — which is a brutal example of Indian state terrorism.

Syed said that the continuous killing of civilians is a strongly condemnable act and that the KC-EU shall continue to raise its voice in European institutions against human rights violations in occupied Kashmir.

Syed urged the international community to not remain silent on the genocide of innocent people in the occupied territory.

The chair of KC-EU urged the international community, especially the EU and UN, to step forward and stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and play their role for a just resolution of the Kashmir issue.

Meanwhile, in response to a question during a press briefing, EU spokesperson Nabila Massrali said human rights violations would be investigated wherever they take place.

