ICC appoints Geoff Allardice permanent CEO

International Cricket Council CEO Geoff Allardice. Photo: Courtesy ICC

ICC appoints Geoff Allardice full-time CEO.

Her served in the role on an interim basis for eight months since March.

ICC Chair Greg Barclay says Allardice has shown "tremendous leadership" during "extremely challenging period" culminating in successful delivery of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has appointed Geoff Allardice the governing body's permanent CEO after he served in the role for eight months on an interim basis.

The appointment was announced by the ICC Sunday. Allardice took over the role in March.

He expressed his satisfaction upon his permanent appointment, extending his gratitude to ICC Chair Greg Barclay, as per a formal announcement released by the ICC.

“It’s a great privilege to be appointed as the CEO of the ICC and I would like to thank Greg and the ICC Board for the opportunity to lead the sport as we enter an exciting new phase of growth," Allardice was quoted as saying.

He said his continued focus will be on "doing the right thing for our sport" and "working closely with Members to deliver long-term success and sustainability".



He extended his thanks to the ICC staff for their commitment and support over the last eight months and said he was looking forward to continuing to serve cricket with such a talented team.

Allardice, a former first-class cricketer, was the ICC General Manager, Cricket for eight years having previously held a similar role at Cricket Australia.

Barclay stated Allardice had demonstrated the skills and nous needed for stability in the position, most notably at the recently concluded T20 World Cup in UAE and Oman.

“(Allardice) has shown tremendous leadership during an extremely challenging period culminating in the successful delivery of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021.

“Geoff has unrivalled knowledge of the global cricket landscape and its stakeholders and has consistently demonstrated he is the right person to work in partnership with our Members to shape the sport for the next decade as we embark on delivering a new strategy and our next commercial rights cycle.”