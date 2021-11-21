 
Sunday Nov 21 2021
Jeremy Renner threatened Marvel to recast Hawkeye role for this reason

Sunday Nov 21, 2021

Jeremy Renner spoke about the daring ultimatum he gave to Marvel after becoming a father.

Speaking to Men’s Health the two-time Academy Award winner shared that he spent a year and a half going between London to Los Angeles for weekend visits to meet his daughter Ava Berlin, who was born in 2013.

He added that his tight filming schedule saw him spend only a few hours with his daughter at times causing him to give Marvel to call to recast him.

"It taught me how to have the nuts to say, 'Everyone, [expletive] off. It's my time with my daughter,'" Renner explained, adding that he wasn't keen on keeping his role as Clint Barton a.k.a. Hawkeye. 

"I said, 'Fine, recast me. I'm going to be here with my daughter.' It was pretty gnarly."

He shared that with every job he takes, he now adds weekend visits.

"Acting and everything else goes out the window until my daughter says, 'I want to hang out with my friends, and I don't want to be around you so much, Daddy,'" Renner said.

