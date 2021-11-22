‘Slumdog Millionaire’ actor Freida Pinto welcomes baby boy

Freida Pinto welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Cory Tran over the weekend

Freida Pinto is now a mother of one!

The Slumdog Millionaire actor welcomed her first child, a baby boy, with husband Cory Tran over the weekend.

Pinto broke the happy news Sunday on Instagram, sharing photos of her newborn with husband Tran and herself, also marking her husband’s birthday.

“I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy,” wrote Pinto alongside a photo of Rumi-Ray sleeping on his father’s chest.





“It also gives this sleep deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!” she added.

Tran also posted identical photos on his own Instagram, calling his son the “best birthday gift you could ever ask for.”





“Thank you for our sweet boy. I'm in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are such a warrior,” he continued.