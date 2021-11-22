 
Sci-Tech
Monday Nov 22 2021
WhatsApp updates its privacy policy

Monday Nov 22, 2021

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of WhatsApp logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. — Reuters/File
Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is updating its privacy policy, WABetaInfo reported on Monday.

WABetaInfo, an independent portal that monitors the developments of WhatsApp, said that the messaging app is updating its privacy policy in Europe.

“The new privacy policy now includes more details and WhatsApp is making it more transparent but nothing changes for users, basically,” it reported on WhatsApp

It, however, mentioned that the privacy policy for people outside of the European Region is unchanged.

According to Sky News, the decision has been taken as WhatsApp wants to be more transparent to users following a record €225 million (£188 million) fine and reprimand from regulators earlier this year.

Per details, the company says that the update does not change how it handles user data, but meets the demands of European Union privacy regulators about how transparent it is about this handling.

