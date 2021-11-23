Malala Yousafzai spotted with husband Asser Malik at fundraiser

Malala and Asser pose for a picture beside stage musical impresario Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Nobel laureate and women's education rights activist Malala Yousafzai was spotted on Monday night with her husband, Asser Malik, at the opening of Andrew Lloyd Webber's stage musical, Cinderella.

This was the couple's second public appearance together since their marriage earlier this month. The first was when the newly-weds were seen celebrating their marriage at a London cafe.

The musical show is a collaboration between Malala and Webber for raising funds for women and girl refugees. Proceeds from the show will go to the international non-profit organisation Malala Fund — co-founded by Malala — that advocates for girls' education.

On Tuesday, Asser shared a picture from the musical in which he and Malala can be seen standing beside the show impresario Webber.



"It was an amazing experience watching Andrew’s spectacular take on Cinderella. The energy of the actors and the wonderful music and stage designs were just some of the elements of the outstanding performance," Asser wrote.

Webber later replied saying: "Thank you very much @MalikAsser. It was a joy to welcome you both. An incredibly special evening."





