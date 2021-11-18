 
pakistan
Thursday Nov 18 2021
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Malala, Asser celebrate marriage at London cafe

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai along with her husband Asser Malik at Feya Knightsbridge, London. — Photo provided by author
Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai along with her husband Asser Malik at Feya Knightsbridge, London. — Photo provided by author

LONDON: Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai and Asser Malik celebrated their marriage at Feya Knightsbridge, a cafe run by a young Pakistani woman entrepreneur.

In their first public appearance after they got married in Birmingham earlier this month, the newlywed couple was seen at the eatery founded by Forbes honoree Chef Zahra Khan.

— Photo provided by author
— Photo provided by author

Malala and her husband can be seen posing with a cake with “congratulations” inscribed in chocolate. The pictures also show the couple posing with the chef who runs the trendy café in the fashion district of London.

Several customers recognised the happy couple and took pictures with them.

“It was a privilege to host the couple,” Khan said, adding that Malala and her husband arrived at the café unannounced for brunch but the staff decided to treat them and celebrate their happy occasion.

The owner of the cafe said: “The couple was extremely humble and sociable. They mingled with other customers and we happily chatted about women in business, charity projects and life in general. They make a beautiful couple and complement each other very well.”

Malala and Asser pose along with UK-based Pakistani chef Zahra Khan. — Photo provided by aiuthor
Malala and Asser pose along with UK-based Pakistani chef Zahra Khan. — Photo provided by aiuthor

Earlier this year, Forbes nominated UK-based Pakistani chef Zahra Khan amongst the world’s most impactful and game-changing entrepreneurs.

Hailing from Lahore, Khan had made it to the Forbes 30 under 30 Europe List in the retail and e-commerce category.

Khan founded Feya and Dyce cafes near the iconic Harrods and Selfridges retail stores in the upscale part of Central London in Knightsbridge and Oxford Street after graduating from celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay’s culinary academy.

Related items

Since Malala and Asser got married a few days ago, Malala has appeared in several leading western publications to talk about her experience and why she decided to tie the knot with Asser Malik, who is a senior executive at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Malala’s father Ziauddin Yousufzai told a reporter that a marriage ceremony will be held next year in either London or Birmingham in which hundreds of guests will be invited.

More From Pakistan:

Pakistan rejects US designation on religious freedom, calls it arbitrary, selective

Pakistan rejects US designation on religious freedom, calls it arbitrary, selective
'Worse than martial law': Opposition slams govt for bulldozing bills, looks to court to uphold constitution

'Worse than martial law': Opposition slams govt for bulldozing bills, looks to court to uphold constitution
TLP chief Saad Rizvi released from jail: party spokesperson

TLP chief Saad Rizvi released from jail: party spokesperson
Netizens try to tackle Lahore's grim smog situation with memes

Netizens try to tackle Lahore's grim smog situation with memes
DG ISI pays farewell calls to PM Imran Khan, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi

DG ISI pays farewell calls to PM Imran Khan, FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of five Kashmiris by Indian forces

Pakistan strongly condemns extra-judicial killing of five Kashmiris by Indian forces
ECP seeks deployment of Rangers for Lahore’s NA-133 by-election

ECP seeks deployment of Rangers for Lahore’s NA-133 by-election
Which 33 bills were passed by the joint session of Parliament?

Which 33 bills were passed by the joint session of Parliament?
Lahore tops global air quality, pollution ranking again

Lahore tops global air quality, pollution ranking again
Punjab 2023: Will the political pendulum swing?

Punjab 2023: Will the political pendulum swing?
Parliament passes bill allowing castration of rapists

Parliament passes bill allowing castration of rapists
British-Pakistani man pivots from aerospace engineering to raising, selling birds

British-Pakistani man pivots from aerospace engineering to raising, selling birds

Latest

view all