Malala, Asser celebrate marriage at London cafe

Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai along with her husband Asser Malik at Feya Knightsbridge, London. — Photo provided by author

LONDON: Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai and Asser Malik celebrated their marriage at Feya Knightsbridge, a cafe run by a young Pakistani woman entrepreneur.



In their first public appearance after they got married in Birmingham earlier this month, the newlywed couple was seen at the eatery founded by Forbes honoree Chef Zahra Khan.

— Photo provided by author

Malala and her husband can be seen posing with a cake with “congratulations” inscribed in chocolate. The pictures also show the couple posing with the chef who runs the trendy café in the fashion district of London.

Several customers recognised the happy couple and took pictures with them.

“It was a privilege to host the couple,” Khan said, adding that Malala and her husband arrived at the café unannounced for brunch but the staff decided to treat them and celebrate their happy occasion.

The owner of the cafe said: “The couple was extremely humble and sociable. They mingled with other customers and we happily chatted about women in business, charity projects and life in general. They make a beautiful couple and complement each other very well.”



Malala and Asser pose along with UK-based Pakistani chef Zahra Khan. — Photo provided by aiuthor

Earlier this year, Forbes nominated UK-based Pakistani chef Zahra Khan amongst the world’s most impactful and game-changing entrepreneurs.

Hailing from Lahore, Khan had made it to the Forbes 30 under 30 Europe List in the retail and e-commerce category.

Khan founded Feya and Dyce cafes near the iconic Harrods and Selfridges retail stores in the upscale part of Central London in Knightsbridge and Oxford Street after graduating from celebrity chef Gordan Ramsay’s culinary academy.

Since Malala and Asser got married a few days ago, Malala has appeared in several leading western publications to talk about her experience and why she decided to tie the knot with Asser Malik, who is a senior executive at the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).



Malala’s father Ziauddin Yousufzai told a reporter that a marriage ceremony will be held next year in either London or Birmingham in which hundreds of guests will be invited.