COAS Bajwa stresses need for global convergence on Afghanistan

UK’s Special Representative on Afghanistan and Pakistan Nigel Casey in meeting with COAS General Qamar Bajwa. Photo: ISPR

Gen Bajwa says that Pakistan values the role of the United Kingdom and Qatar in global and regional affairs.

Reiterates need for coordinated efforts to avoid humanitarian crises and financially uplift the people of Afghanistan.

Visiting dignitaries pledge efforts for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan and Pakistan army.

Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) Director to Pakistan, Iran and Afghanistan Nigel Casey, and Qatar Emiri Naval Forces Commander Major General Abdullah Bin Hassan al Sulaiti called on the Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on separate occasions at the General Headquarters on Wednesday, Inter-Services Public Relations said in a statement.

The military’s media wing said that the matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, and the recent developments in Afghanistan were discussed during the meetings.

In the meetings, General Bajwa said that Pakistan values the role of the United Kingdom and Qatar in global and regional affairs and looks forward to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries. He said Pakistan Army also hopes for enhancing defence and security cooperation with Qatari armed forces.

The COAS reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan and coordinated efforts to avoid humanitarian crises and financially uplift the people of Afghanistan.

“Peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan,” the ISPR quoted Gen Bajwa as saying.

The ISPR further stated that Casey, who is also the UK’s Special Representative on Afghanistan and Pakistan, pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels, while the Qatari official acknowledged the professionalism of Pakistani armed forces and vowed to enhance cooperation between the two armies in various fields.

The visiting dignitaries appreciated Pakistan’s special efforts for border management with Afghanistan and its role in stabilising the Afghan and regional situation after the recent events, it added.