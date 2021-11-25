Petrol strike: How much profit do pumps make on petrol per litre?

Details of the profits made by petrol pumps on petroleum products have come to light in a report by Geo News.

According to sources, petrol pumps earn Rs3.91 per litre on petrol and Rs3.30 per litre on diesel.

Sources said that the profit made by petrol pumps per litre is 2.75% which the Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) has demanded be increased to 6%.



If this demand is met, the profit made by pumps on petrol will be Rs8.75 per litre and Rs8.5 on diesel.

The sources said that apart from petrol and diesel, separate oil marketing companies also make a profit of Rs2.97 per litre.

Panic grips Pakistan as most petrol pumps remain closed



Long queues, brawls and traffic jams were witnessed at petrol stations across Pakistan Thursday morning as a strike announced by petroleum dealers triggered panic buying.

The PPDA had announced they would go on strike from today (Thursday) till an indefinite period to demand an increase in the margin on the sale of petroleum products.

"Petrol pumps across the country will remain closed today," said the Petroleum Dealers Association secretary. "The government did not accept our demands. Till the government does not increase the dealers' margin to 6%, we will not negotiate with them," he added.

He alleged that the government had provided assurances of fulfilling dealers' demands but so far, had not spoken to them.