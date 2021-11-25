 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 25 2021
By
Web Desk

Machine Gun Kelly says he seeks musical advice from daughter Casie

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

Machine Gun Kelly says he seeks musical advice from daughter Casie

Machine Gun Kelly has made it clear that the person behind some of his biggest hits is his own daughter.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson show, the Bad Things singer spoke of his tight bond with his 12-year-old daughter Casie, who he shared he seeks advice from for his music.

"I trust her opinion more than I trust my own now," he told the host. 

"Like, she has her finger on the pulse of what's hot, or if I'm doing a song and it's the right one, she'll confirm it."

The singer added that in the event his daughter is not too fond of what he produces she is not afraid to tell him if something sounds like "crap". 

More From Entertainment:

Gwen Stefani heads to Blake Shelton’s home state to celebrate Thanksgiving

Gwen Stefani heads to Blake Shelton’s home state to celebrate Thanksgiving

Sophie Turner targets at Joe Jonas’ ‘purity ring’ on ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’

Sophie Turner targets at Joe Jonas’ ‘purity ring’ on ‘Jonas Brothers Family Roast’
Jessie J steps out for concert performance hours after miscarriage news

Jessie J steps out for concert performance hours after miscarriage news
Courteney Cox spotted on dinner date with Johnny McDaid in Malibu

Courteney Cox spotted on dinner date with Johnny McDaid in Malibu
G-Eazy pens heart-wrenching tribute to mourn death of his mother

G-Eazy pens heart-wrenching tribute to mourn death of his mother
Prince William strikes a personal note at Emergency Services Mental Health Symposium

Prince William strikes a personal note at Emergency Services Mental Health Symposium
Britney Spears collaboration with The Weeknd not happening

Britney Spears collaboration with The Weeknd not happening
Meghan and Harry's 'biographer' starts blocking people on social media

Meghan and Harry's 'biographer' starts blocking people on social media
Kim Kardashian seems to be unimpressed with Kanye West's new narrative

Kim Kardashian seems to be unimpressed with Kanye West's new narrative
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson were 'very close' in most recent outing

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson were 'very close' in most recent outing
Kate Beckinsale gives her daughter Lily a shock with Madonna's racy picture

Kate Beckinsale gives her daughter Lily a shock with Madonna's racy picture
Raven-Symone to reunite with ‘Cheetah Girls’ co-star Adrienne Bailon in new show

Raven-Symone to reunite with ‘Cheetah Girls’ co-star Adrienne Bailon in new show

Latest

view all