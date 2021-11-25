 
Sci-Tech
Thursday Nov 25 2021
WhatsApp rolls out way to send personalised stickers on Web

Thursday Nov 25, 2021

In one of the latest version updates by the popular messaging application, WhatsApp, the "create sticker" feature has been rolled out for the app's web version, WABetainfo reported on Tuesday.

The new feature now enables the users to send images as stickers.

Whenever a user wants to send a sticker, a new button with an add sign will appear on the panel containing sticker options.

The "button quickly allows creating a sticker from an image on your computer", the WhatsApp news tracker reported.

Moreover, the users can also create stickers with their images with the button that has been added to the drawing editor interface as well.

The feature has now been made available to the users but they may have to wait for a new update if they still can't find the feature on their current versions of WhatsApp web.

