Friday Nov 26 2021
Friday Nov 26, 2021

Dwayne Johnson gives a funny warning to fans on tour of celebrity homes, watch

Dwayne Johnson recently gave a funny warning to a group of fans who were touring celebrity homes on Thanksgiving.

Taking to Instagram, the Red Notice star dropped a video as he took the charge of spreading holiday glee among fans.

In the video, The Rock can be seen pulling over his car next to the tour bus as he interacted with passengers, asking, “Have you seen my house yet?"

Seeing the star up close, passengers were left stunned however one fan managed to respond, “No” to which Johnson joked, “Ok cool, keep it that way."

Before hitting the road again, the 49-year-old actor added, “All right, you guys take care. Have a happy Thanksgiving!"

Adding to the caption of the post, he wrote “Enjoy my hood and I’m gonna get after this workout before we feast.”

Meanwhile, the Jungle Cruise actor recently gave his personal pickup truck to a Navy Veteran as he cherished ‘the moments that bring him the most joy’.


