Queen taking break from work amid 'most difficult time of her reign'

The Queen has decided to take "comfort" from her work as she is experiencing “most difficult time of her reign”.

Speaking to OK!, Vanity Fair royal editor Katie Nicholl spoke over growing concern over the monarch’s health after she had canceled numerous engagements due to a back injury.

Katie said that the monarch is still "enjoying" her job and that it "keeps her young" despite having to go through the loss of her husband Prince Philip.

"Behind the scenes, in private, it’s probably been the hardest time of her reign...In [Philip's] absence, her family is incredibly important. They are everything."