 
entertainment
Friday Nov 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen taking break from work amid 'most difficult time of her reign'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 26, 2021

Queen taking break from work amid most difficult time of her reign

The Queen has decided to take "comfort" from her work as she is experiencing “most difficult time of her reign”.

Speaking to OK!, Vanity Fair royal editor Katie Nicholl spoke over growing concern over the monarch’s health after she had canceled numerous engagements due to a back injury.

Katie said that the monarch is still "enjoying" her job and that it "keeps her young" despite having to go through the loss of her husband Prince Philip. 

"Behind the scenes, in private, it’s probably been the hardest time of her reign...In [Philip's] absence, her family is incredibly important. They are everything."

More From Entertainment:

Madonna labels Instagram as sexist for removing photos

Madonna labels Instagram as sexist for removing photos
‘Squid Game’ actor Park Hae-Soo says he’s a fan of ‘BTS’

‘Squid Game’ actor Park Hae-Soo says he’s a fan of ‘BTS’
Madonna lashes out at Instagram for taking down her pictures

Madonna lashes out at Instagram for taking down her pictures

Zoe Kravitz gives a nod to Robert Pattinson’s ‘incredible’ transformation in ‘The Batman’

Zoe Kravitz gives a nod to Robert Pattinson’s ‘incredible’ transformation in ‘The Batman’
Zendaya assures fans she 'will be there for longer' in Dune sequel

Zendaya assures fans she 'will be there for longer' in Dune sequel
Kim Kardashian, North West debut joint TikTok account with adorable video

Kim Kardashian, North West debut joint TikTok account with adorable video
Black Friday 2021: Amazon, Sephora, Dell +12 more mind-blowing sales!

Black Friday 2021: Amazon, Sephora, Dell +12 more mind-blowing sales!
Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky send postcard worthy pics from Prague

Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky send postcard worthy pics from Prague

Halle Berry says love made her more maternal as a person

Halle Berry says love made her more maternal as a person

I embarrassed my wife: Kanye West on involving Kim Kardashian in presidency campaign

I embarrassed my wife: Kanye West on involving Kim Kardashian in presidency campaign
Kevin Hart basks in the success of 'True Story'

Kevin Hart basks in the success of 'True Story'
Joe Jonas dons a Turkey hat as he kick-starts Thanksgiving celebrations

Joe Jonas dons a Turkey hat as he kick-starts Thanksgiving celebrations

Latest

view all