UK police reject Indian reports about raid at pro-Khalistan group’s office in London

Photo by author.

A Scotland Yard source says no such raid took place at the Hounslow Office of Sikhs for Justice.

Indian media spreading false propaganda that a Pakistani-lined man was arrested during the raid.

Sikhs For Justice has been running a massive Khalistan Referendum campaign in the UK.

LONDON: Rejecting the Indian media reports, Scotland Yard has clarified that it did not raid the West London office of the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ).

The UK police issued the clarification after several Indian media organizations started propaganda that detectives of the metropolitan police had carried out an intelligence-led raid on the pro-Khalistan group over the alleged fraud in Khalistan Referendum.

India’s largest news agency Asian News International (ANI) reported falsely that on 15 November 2021, Scotland Yard seized material during a raid at the SFJ’s office at Sadda Superstore in Hounslow.



It alleged that the seized material including machines and documents was used to fake the voting turnout of the Khalistan Referendum campaign run by SFJ across the UK.

A Scotland Yard source said no such raid took place at the Hounslow Office of Sikhs for Justice at Sadda Superstore, 356 Bath Road, Hounslow TW4 7DE on 15 November 2021.

Indian media further claimed that a Pakistani-lined man was arrested during the raid but no arrest was made as no such raid took place.

The latest anti-Sikh propaganda news on the Khalistan movement comes two days after the Centre for Information Resilience (CIR) and BBC exposed in a major publication that Twitter had shut down hundreds of social media accounts that were involved in targeted campaigning against Sikhs and supporters of Khalistan.

The CIR report — titled 'Analysis of the #RealSikh Influence Operation' — identified a core network of fake accounts that targeted “other accounts supportive of Indian nationalism in order to spread and amplify the content and narratives generated by the core network”.

Sikhs For Justice has been running a massive Khalistan Referendum campaign across the UK in which thousands of Sikhs have taken part to voice support for Khalistan.

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel of SFJ said that the Official response of Metropolitan police denying the raid on SFJ London office has debunked the fake news by cronies of India such as ANI, CNN News18 who concocted stories about the confiscation of electronic devices and documents pertaining to Referendum.

"SFJ Will hold ANI Editors and CNN News18 anchors Ananad Narasimhan, Manoj Gupta, and Sushant Sareen accountable for running fake, malicious and hate-mongering propaganda against Pro Khalistan British Sikhs in order to incite violence against the global supporters of Khalistan Referendum on account of their political opinion (Khalistan) and lawfully protected political activity (voting in Khalistan Referendum)."

"We believe in ballots, not bullets. The Khalistan Referendum voting which started on October 31st in London is continuing,” added Pannun who is camping in Switzerland for 10th December Voting in Geneva.