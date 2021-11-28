 
pakistan
Sunday Nov 28 2021
By
BAABabar Ali Awan

New COVID-19 variant: Sindh makes booster dose compulsory for fully vaccinated people

By
BAABabar Ali Awan

Sunday Nov 28, 2021

A paramedic prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to a resident, at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan March 22, 2021. — Reuters/File
A paramedic prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to a resident, at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan March 22, 2021. — Reuters/File

  • Sindh health secretary says decision has been made to prevent the spread of virus in the province.
  • Says consignments of the vaccine are being imported for the purpose.
  • Says administration of booster jabs will be free of charge.

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has decided to make a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine compulsory after the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant, Daily Jang reported Sunday.

The Sindh Health Department announced that a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine will be administered to fully vaccinated individuals.

Sindh Health Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Shah told Daily Jang that the decision to administer fully vaccinated individuals a booster jab has been made in order to prevent the spread of the virus in the province.

He said that consignments of the vaccine are being imported for the purpose.

"The booster jabs are currently being administered at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Dow University of Health Sciences Ojha Campus but the scale of vaccination will be expanded across the province," said Shah.

He further stated that no fee will be charged for the administration of the booster jab.

Shah requested the fully vaccinated individuals to get the booster jab and advised those who are yet to get the basic vaccination to get themselves immunised against the virus.

Pakistan bans entry from six southern African countries

Pakistan on Saturday announced a ban on entry from six southern African countries as well as Hong Kong "due to threat" from the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

A statement by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that a ban on direct or indirect inbound travel from South Africa, Hong Kong, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, and Eswatini has been imposed, with the countries placed in Category C "with immediate effect".

UK detects two cases, others suspect infections

The discovery of the new Omicron coronavirus has variant sparked global concern and triggered a sell-off on financial markets. But indicating that such curbs may not stem the spread of the variant, Britain said on Saturday it had detected two cases, and authorities in Germany and the Czech Republic also said they had suspected cases.

Although epidemiologists say travel curbs may be too late to stop Omicron from circulating globally, many countries around the world — including the United States, Brazil, Canada, and European Union nations — announced travel bans or restrictions on southern Africa on Friday. 

More From Pakistan:

Security guard kills woman for refusing to marry him

Security guard kills woman for refusing to marry him
Section 144 imposed around Nasla Tower as demolition work continues

Section 144 imposed around Nasla Tower as demolition work continues
Fawad Chaudhry asks PML-N if 'buying votes for Rs2,000' equals respecting votes

Fawad Chaudhry asks PML-N if 'buying votes for Rs2,000' equals respecting votes
PML-N, PPP trade blame over alleged bribes to voters in NA-133

PML-N, PPP trade blame over alleged bribes to voters in NA-133
Lack of rule of law deprived Pakistan of achieving potential: PM

Lack of rule of law deprived Pakistan of achieving potential: PM
Karachi Green Line bus service to start commercial operations from Dec 25: Asad Umar

Karachi Green Line bus service to start commercial operations from Dec 25: Asad Umar
Pak vs Ban: ‘Want to put Bangladesh under pressure in second innings,’ says Abid Ali

Pak vs Ban: ‘Want to put Bangladesh under pressure in second innings,’ says Abid Ali
SC orders to speed up Nasla Tower demolition

SC orders to speed up Nasla Tower demolition
SSGC stops gas supply to all captive power plants in Sindh, Balochistan

SSGC stops gas supply to all captive power plants in Sindh, Balochistan
Alleged audio of Saqib Nisar 'quite irrelevant', says Fawad Chaudhry

Alleged audio of Saqib Nisar 'quite irrelevant', says Fawad Chaudhry
WATCH: In PTI rally, man asks PM Imran Khan to resign

WATCH: In PTI rally, man asks PM Imran Khan to resign
Pakistan to send life-saving drugs to Afghanistan after visiting delegation's request

Pakistan to send life-saving drugs to Afghanistan after visiting delegation's request

Latest

view all