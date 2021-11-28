New COVID-19 variant: Sindh makes booster dose compulsory for fully vaccinated people

A paramedic prepares a dose of COVID-19 vaccine before administering it to a resident, at a vaccination centre in Karachi, Pakistan March 22, 2021. — Reuters/File

Sindh health secretary says decision has been made to prevent the spread of virus in the province.

Says consignments of the vaccine are being imported for the purpose.

Says administration of booster jabs will be free of charge.

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh has decided to make a booster dose of the coronavirus vaccine compulsory after the discovery of the new COVID-19 variant, Daily Jang reported Sunday.



The Sindh Health Department announced that a booster dose of Pfizer vaccine will be administered to fully vaccinated individuals.

Sindh Health Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Shah told Daily Jang that the decision to administer fully vaccinated individuals a booster jab has been made in order to prevent the spread of the virus in the province.

He said that consignments of the vaccine are being imported for the purpose.

"The booster jabs are currently being administered at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre and Dow University of Health Sciences Ojha Campus but the scale of vaccination will be expanded across the province," said Shah.

He further stated that no fee will be charged for the administration of the booster jab.

Shah requested the fully vaccinated individuals to get the booster jab and advised those who are yet to get the basic vaccination to get themselves immunised against the virus.

Pakistan bans entry from six southern African countries

Pakistan on Saturday announced a ban on entry from six southern African countries as well as Hong Kong "due to threat" from the new COVID-19 variant Omicron.

A statement by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that a ban on direct or indirect inbound travel from South Africa, Hong Kong, Mozambique, Namibia, Lesotho, Botswana, and Eswatini has been imposed, with the countries placed in Category C "with immediate effect".

UK detects two cases, others suspect infections

The discovery of the new Omicron coronavirus has variant sparked global concern and triggered a sell-off on financial markets. But indicating that such curbs may not stem the spread of the variant, Britain said on Saturday it had detected two cases, and authorities in Germany and the Czech Republic also said they had suspected cases.

Although epidemiologists say travel curbs may be too late to stop Omicron from circulating globally, many countries around the world — including the United States, Brazil, Canada, and European Union nations — announced travel bans or restrictions on southern Africa on Friday.