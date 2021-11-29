 
health
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan's daily coronavirus case count falls to lowest level in over 1.5 years

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 29, 2021

In this file photo, a police officer uses a megaphone to disperse shopkeepers, who gather to reopen their shops at a closed electronics market, during a previous lockdown as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan on April 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters
In this file photo, a police officer uses a megaphone to disperse shopkeepers, who gather to reopen their shops at a closed electronics market, during a previous lockdown as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan on April 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters
  • Pakistan records its lowest COVID-19 case count in 1.5 years.
  • Over last 24 hours, NCOC records 9 deaths from deadly virus.
  • Positivity rate stands below 1% for 10th consecutive day at 0.59%.

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus cases have fallen to their lowest level in more than one-and-a-half years in Pakistan as 176 new cases were recorded during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The last time the country saw a daily case count lower than today's was on April 5 when Pakistan recorded 172 cases.

Pakistan reported nine coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. In total, Pakistan has reported 1,284,365 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28,709 total confirmed COVID-related deaths, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data.

During the same period, 172 people recovered from coronavirus, taking the tally for recoveries to 1,241,761. This placed the total number of active cases at 13,895, of which there is only one critical case.

The positivity rate stood below 1% for the 10th consecutive day at 0.59%.

Pakistan is reporting 331 new infections on average each day, 6% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 122,319,215 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 28.2% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 261,235 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 166 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

More From Health:

Centre lashes out at Sindh's local govt system

Centre lashes out at Sindh's local govt system
Pakistan, Turkey agree to enhance bilateral ties, trade

Pakistan, Turkey agree to enhance bilateral ties, trade
Security guard kills woman for refusing to marry him

Security guard kills woman for refusing to marry him
Bakhtawar is serenity personified in photo with newborn son

Bakhtawar is serenity personified in photo with newborn son
New Karachi census will be completed by December 2022: Asad Umar

New Karachi census will be completed by December 2022: Asad Umar
New COVID-19 variant: Sindh makes booster dose compulsory for fully vaccinated people

New COVID-19 variant: Sindh makes booster dose compulsory for fully vaccinated people
Section 144 imposed around Nasla Tower as demolition work continues

Section 144 imposed around Nasla Tower as demolition work continues
Fawad Chaudhry asks PML-N if 'buying votes for Rs2,000' equals respecting votes

Fawad Chaudhry asks PML-N if 'buying votes for Rs2,000' equals respecting votes
PML-N, PPP trade blame over alleged bribes to voters in NA-133

PML-N, PPP trade blame over alleged bribes to voters in NA-133
Lack of rule of law deprived Pakistan of achieving potential: PM

Lack of rule of law deprived Pakistan of achieving potential: PM
Karachi Green Line bus service to start commercial operations from Dec 25: Asad Umar

Karachi Green Line bus service to start commercial operations from Dec 25: Asad Umar
UK takes new measures to slow Omicron coronavirus variant

UK takes new measures to slow Omicron coronavirus variant

Latest

view all