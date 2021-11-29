Pakistan's daily coronavirus case count falls to lowest level in over 1.5 years

In this file photo, a police officer uses a megaphone to disperse shopkeepers, who gather to reopen their shops at a closed electronics market, during a previous lockdown as part of efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan on April 27, 2020. Photo: Reuters

ISLAMABAD: Coronavirus cases have fallen to their lowest level in more than one-and-a-half years in Pakistan as 176 new cases were recorded during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The last time the country saw a daily case count lower than today's was on April 5 when Pakistan recorded 172 cases.

Pakistan reported nine coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours. In total, Pakistan has reported 1,284,365 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 28,709 total confirmed COVID-related deaths, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data.

During the same period, 172 people recovered from coronavirus, taking the tally for recoveries to 1,241,761. This placed the total number of active cases at 13,895, of which there is only one critical case.

The positivity rate stood below 1% for the 10th consecutive day at 0.59%.

Pakistan is reporting 331 new infections on average each day, 6% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

Pakistan has administered at least 122,319,215 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 28.2% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 261,235 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 166 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.