 
sports
Monday Nov 29 2021
By
Reuters

England skipper Root plans talks with Rafiq over racism allegations

By
Reuters

Monday Nov 29, 2021

England Nets - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain- September 9, 2021 Englands Joe Root during nets. — Reuters/File
England Nets - Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain- September 9, 2021 England's Joe Root during nets. — Reuters/File

  • Root stands by statement of not personally witnessing racism at Yorkshire.
  • "It's important we keep finding ways of bettering the sport," Root says.
  • "Along with talking to Azeem, I want to speak to Kamlesh Patel."

England Test captain Joe Root has said he hoped to have a discussion with Azeem Rafiq after the Ashes series against Australia, which starts next month, on the former Yorkshire player's allegations of institutional racism at the club.

Rafiq, the 30-year-old former England Under-19s captain, who is of Pakistani descent and played for Yorkshire from 2008-14, told a British parliamentary committee this month that he had suffered "inhuman" treatment in his time with the county.

Yorkshire player Root said he had never personally witnessed incidents of racism at the club, prompting Rafiq to say he was "incredibly hurt" by those words.

"We've exchanged a couple of messages since [...] and hopefully when we finish this tour we'll get the opportunity to sit down and talk about this whole situation, about how we can move the game forward," Root told reporters.

"Along with talking to Azeem, I want to speak to (Yorkshire chairman) Kamlesh Patel [...] It's important we keep finding ways of bettering the sport, and finding ways to individually affect things for the better and make a real change."

Root, whose side take on Australia in the first of five Ashes Tests starting on December 8, said he stood by his statement of not personally witnessing racism at Yorkshire.

"If they're oversights on my part then that's an area we all have to learn from and I have to learn from," Root added.

"I think about things that have happened since then. There have been things that have happened on a cricket field where I feel like I have stepped in and called things out.

"That comes from growth and learning, understanding and education. There's still further education I need to undergo and develop myself further. Within our game [...] everyone does." 

More From Sports:

'Ap subko bohot shukria': Pakistan cricket team gives warm send-off to Vernon Philander

'Ap subko bohot shukria': Pakistan cricket team gives warm send-off to Vernon Philander
WATCH: Fans ecstatic as Sania Mirza speaks Punjabi during Lahore trip

WATCH: Fans ecstatic as Sania Mirza speaks Punjabi during Lahore trip
Pak vs Ban: Watch Bangladeshi fans taunt Shaheen Afridi

Pak vs Ban: Watch Bangladeshi fans taunt Shaheen Afridi
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Yasir Ali retires hurt after Shaheen Afridi delivery strikes his helmet

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Yasir Ali retires hurt after Shaheen Afridi delivery strikes his helmet
Shaheen, Ashwin become Test cricket's leading wicket-takers of 2021

Shaheen, Ashwin become Test cricket's leading wicket-takers of 2021
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Ali, Shafique put Pakistan in sight of victory against Bangladesh

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Ali, Shafique put Pakistan in sight of victory against Bangladesh
Virat Kohli shares his feelings for Anushka Sharma

Virat Kohli shares his feelings for Anushka Sharma

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's style stuns fans during Karachi trip

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik's style stuns fans during Karachi trip
Pak vs Ban: Fans shower Shaheen Shah Afridi with praise for phenomenal bowling

Pak vs Ban: Fans shower Shaheen Shah Afridi with praise for phenomenal bowling
Pak vs Ban: Pakistan reduce Bangladesh to 39-4 at end of third Test day

Pak vs Ban: Pakistan reduce Bangladesh to 39-4 at end of third Test day
PSL 7: Rift emerges between PCB, franchise owners

PSL 7: Rift emerges between PCB, franchise owners
India or Pakistan? Sania Mirza finally picks a side

India or Pakistan? Sania Mirza finally picks a side

Latest

view all