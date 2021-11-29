Kourtney Kardashian irks fans with 'inappropriate PDA' in daughter's TikTok video

Kourtney Kardashian has faced backlash from fans for her 'inappropriate PDA' with Travis Barker in daughter's latest TikTok video.

Travis and Kourtney, failed to impress fans this time with their PDA-filled show, as they ripped into the passionate pairs impromptu 'performance' which daughter Penelope captured while filming a TikTok.

In the video, they are seen spinning around in circles while the song Helikopter plays in the background.

The trio smiled as they whipped round and round until Kourtney and her man paused for an intimate hug in the clip which was recorded by nine-year-old daughter.

The video shows Kourtney Kardashian grabbing his beau and trapping her in an embrace while Penelope continues spinning.

Some fans have slammed the couple for for their endless "PDA" in front of their five children, with one wrote : "Why did they just randomly start hugging."

"They can not stop hugging," another penned, adding the skull emoji for emphasis.

On of her fans complained: "It was so awkward at the end," while another labelled the scenes: "So gross."

Kourtney Kardashian isn't hesitant or shy of sharing her affection for Travis Barker, especially since they announced they are getting married.