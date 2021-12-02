 
health
Thursday Dec 02 2021
Dengue deaths this year more than double of 2019 tally

Thursday Dec 02, 2021

The first confirmed outbreak of dengue fever was recorded in Pakistan in 1994. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
  • Death toll of 2021 from dengue virus crosses previous year's tally.
  • From January 1 to December 1, 203 people have lost their lives to the hemorrhagic fever.
  • In 2019, 95 deaths were recorded across the country.

Deaths from the dengue virus this year to date, have already crossed the 2019 death tally, official data reveals.

From January 1 to December 1, 203 people have lost their lives to the hemorrhagic fever, which is more than double the deaths reported in 2019, when the country saw a major surge in the mosquito-borne fever.

In 2019, 95 deaths were recorded across the country, as per the data of the ministry of health, seen by Geo.tv.

Besides an uptick in deaths, 50,761 cases of the illness have been recorded across the country this year so far. Majority of the cases, 22,227, and deaths, 145, have been recorded in Punjab, followed by 10,468 cases and 10 deaths in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Sindh has a tally of 5,959 cases and 25 deaths to date. Islamabad has recorded 5,294 cases and 22 deaths. Balochistan has recorded no deaths to date, but 2,134 cases of dengue and Azad Jammu and Kashmir had 1,679 cases of and only one death from the virus.

There has been a rapid increase in dengue fever in 2021, after 2019. In 2020, however, only 6,016 cases were recorded across the country while no deaths were reported.

