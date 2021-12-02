FBR's valuation of immovable properties in Khushab

The logo of the Federal Board of Revenue. — Twitter/File

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has jacked up the valuation rates of FBR-notified rates of immovable property, including commercial, residential, apartments, flats and other areas of 40 selected major cities of the country.



The FBR used to fix immovable property rates of 20 selected cities but now this number has increased to 40 major cities, while areas within the cities have also increased. So, the coverage of valuation tables increased.

The valuation tables have been revised upward with the aim to collect more taxes from the property sector. The FBR has increased the valuation rates of selected 40 cities manifold.

Here are the updated rates for Khushab:







