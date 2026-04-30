Senate acting chairman meets various political, social figures during Quetta visit

Acting Chairman Senate Syedaal Khan offering fateha on the sad demise of the sister of Dr Inayatullah, senior leader of ANP in Quetta. — Senate Secretariat

Acting Chairman of the Senate, Syedal Khan, spent a busy day in Quetta, where he met various political and social figures, offered condolences, and issued directives for the prompt resolution of public issues.

During his visit, the acting chairman expressed heartfelt condolences to MNA Khushal Khan Kakar on the passing of his grandmother. He prayed for the departed soul and extended his sympathies to the bereaved family.

He also expressed deep sorrow over the demise of Nawabzada Jameel Bugti and conveyed his solidarity with the grieving family. Furthermore, he offered condolences on the passing of the sister of Dr. Inayatullah and prayed for her forgiveness and elevated ranks in the hereafter.

The acting chairman also visited Advocate Sher Ali Kakar, a prominent lawyer in Quetta, to inquire about his health and prayed for his swift and complete recovery.

During the visit, Syedal Khan held meetings with people from his constituency, listened to their concerns in detail, and directed the relevant authorities to ensure immediate and effective measures for resolving their issues.

He reiterated his commitment that addressing public grievances remains his top priority and assured that all available resources would be utilised in this regard.

The acting Senate chairman emphasised that direct engagement with the public and prompt redressal of their concerns are fundamental to the democratic process.

He urged the concerned departments to avoid delays in addressing public complaints and to ensure efficient service delivery.