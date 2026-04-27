Ahmed Chinoy hosts reception in honour of acting Senate chairman

Acting Chairman of the Senate Syedal Khan Nasar attends a reception hosted by prominent businessman Ahmed Chinoy in Karachi. — Senate Secretariat

Renowned business leader Ahmed Chinoy hosted an elegant reception in honour of acting chairman of the Senate Syedal Khan Nasar, bringing together prominent figures from the business community.

The event was attended by leading industrialists, investors, and distinguished personalities from various walks of life.

During the gathering, participants held detailed discussions on the country’s overall economic situation, promotion of investment, and ways to enhance commercial activity.

Speaking on the occasion, the acting Senate chairman reaffirmed the government’s commitment to facilitating investors and ensuring economic stability in the country.

In his address, Syedal Khan Nasar highlighted that Karachi remains the backbone of Pakistan’s economy and the hub of economic activity. He emphasised that the city is poised to further emerge as a major business centre, offering vast opportunities for both local and international investment.

— Senate Secretariat

He acknowledged the challenges faced by the business and industrial community and assured that their concerns would be effectively conveyed to the government for prompt and concrete action.

The acting upper house chairman further stated that the present government is taking practical steps to improve the business climate and promote investment, yielding encouraging results.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahmed Chinoy underscored the vital role of the business community in national development. He stressed that strong collaboration between the public and private sectors is essential for achieving sustainable economic stability in Pakistan.

The participants appreciated the efforts and services of the acting chairman of the Senate and expressed optimism that such engagements and consultations would contribute positively to the formulation of effective economic policies.