Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Sohail Imran

PCB plans to begin first phase of PSL 7 from January 27: sources

By
Sohail Imran

Friday Dec 03, 2021

A file photo of the logo of Pakistan Cricket Board.
  • PSL season 7 is envisioned to be played from late January 2022 through February.
  • PCB decides to finalise matters for sports event within a few days, say sources.
  • PCB chairman orders early completion of arrangements.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has planned to start the first phase of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) from January 27, 2022, sources said Friday.

PSL 7 is envisioned to be played from late January 2022 through February, in Karachi and Lahore as its designated venues. Further announcements on the teams and the League are expected to start today.

Sources privy to the matter said that meetings to review the arrangements for PSL 7 are being held on a daily basis.

In a recent meeting, the PCB decided to finalise all matters for the sports event within a few days.

Furthermore, PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja has issued directives for early completion of all the arrangements for the event.

Sources further stated that it has also been decided to complete the draft for 2022 PSL in Lahore.

