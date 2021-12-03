Christmas tradition that Queen broke for Meghan Markle but not Kate Middleton

Ahead of the holiday season, Queen Elizabeth II is eagerly waiting to see her family reunite for Christmas celebration at the Sandringham Palace.

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining the royals for the festive season, there was a time when Meghan was especially allowed to attend Christmas with the Queen.

The Queen gave Meghan the rare privilege of joining the royals for Christmas right after her engagement with Prince Harry in 2017 where the Duchess of Sussex was also spotted all-smiles, posing for a picture with the royals outside the church.

The same privilege however was not given to Prince William's wife, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton who had to wait until 2011, once she had married, before being afforded an invitation to Sandringham.

