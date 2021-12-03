 
entertainment
Friday Dec 03 2021
By
Web Desk

Christmas tradition that Queen broke for Meghan Markle but not Kate Middleton

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 03, 2021

Christmas tradition that Queen broke for Meghan Markle but not Kate Middleton
Christmas tradition that Queen broke for Meghan Markle but not Kate Middleton

Ahead of the holiday season, Queen Elizabeth II is eagerly waiting to see her family reunite for Christmas celebration at the Sandringham Palace. 

While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not be joining the royals for the festive season, there was a time when Meghan was especially allowed to attend Christmas with the Queen.

The Queen gave Meghan the rare privilege of joining the royals for Christmas right after her engagement with Prince Harry in 2017 where the Duchess of Sussex was also spotted all-smiles, posing for a picture with the royals outside the church.

The same privilege however was not given to Prince William's wife, Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton who had to wait until 2011, once she had married, before being afforded an invitation to Sandringham.

More From Entertainment:

Body language expert breaks down Little Mix relationship after split news

Body language expert breaks down Little Mix relationship after split news
Alec Baldwin pens touching note to wife Hilaria Baldwin for support over Rust incident

Alec Baldwin pens touching note to wife Hilaria Baldwin for support over Rust incident
Hulu pulls ‘Astroworld: Concert from Hell’ after online criticism

Hulu pulls ‘Astroworld: Concert from Hell’ after online criticism
Sotheby’s to auction Chanel icon Karl Lagerfeld’s personal items

Sotheby’s to auction Chanel icon Karl Lagerfeld’s personal items

Alec Baldwin admits Hollywood career could end after ‘Rust’ incident

Alec Baldwin admits Hollywood career could end after ‘Rust’ incident

Kelly Clarkson tears up while performing holiday breakup song amid divorce

Kelly Clarkson tears up while performing holiday breakup song amid divorce

Keanu Reeves says trans role in 'The Matrix' was axed in 1999

Keanu Reeves says trans role in 'The Matrix' was axed in 1999
Riz Ahmed wears kurta from Pakistani designer during 'Encounter' LA premiere

Riz Ahmed wears kurta from Pakistani designer during 'Encounter' LA premiere
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds spotted enjoying marital bliss in NYC

Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds spotted enjoying marital bliss in NYC
Harry and Prince Charles are talking again, royal insider confirms

Harry and Prince Charles are talking again, royal insider confirms

Alec Baldwin on meeting Halyna Hutchins' kid: 'Little boy doesn't have a mother anymore'

Alec Baldwin on meeting Halyna Hutchins' kid: 'Little boy doesn't have a mother anymore'
Alec Baldwin denies feeling 'guilty' for accidental 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin denies feeling 'guilty' for accidental 'Rust' shooting

Latest

view all